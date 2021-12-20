Contralesa 'saddened' by passing of 27 initiates in the Eastern Cape this month

Contralesa said it’s not clear at this point what caused the deaths of these initiates but it’s called on government to work with traditional leaders to clamp down on bogus initiation schools.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) on Monday said at least 27 boys have died in Eastern Cape province this initiation season.

Contralesa said it was not clear at this point what caused the deaths of these initiates but it called on government to work with traditional leaders to clamp down on bogus initiation schools.

December marks the summer season of the two-month long rite of passage.

Contralesa's president Kgosi Mathupha-Mokoena has also appealed to parents to visit initiation schools before sending their boys off.

“We are saddened by the passing of the 27 initiates in the Eastern Cape. We said not so long ago that we should be cautious of people who are not experienced to run these initiation schools. One of the challenges we are facing is that parents take their kids to the mountain and won’t give themselves time to monitor what’s happening there.”