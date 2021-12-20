Cele visits Khayelitsha as extra resources sent to satellite police station

While residents have called on numerous occasions for a permanent police station, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the mobile station was a step forward.

CAPE TOWN - Extra resources are being sent to reinforce a satellite police station in Khayelitsha as the festive season kicks off.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has visited the area.

The crime-ridden community has received a new mobile police station with 50 police officers and 10 vehicles.

While residents have called on numerous occasions for a permanent police station, Minister Cele said that the mobile station was a step forward.

At the same time, he urged community members to work together to fight crime.

"If we work together, we'll squeeze the crime, surely there'll be no space for crime. We'll find them wherever they are no matter where they are - in their rooms, on the roads, at the beaches, at the malls," the minister said.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum’s Funeka Mpetha said that these additional police resources would help fight crime.

"We welcome the police station and we want the people to make sure that they look after it and work with police hand-in-hand," Mpheta said.

The police members were taken from various police stations where there was an overcapacity of officers.