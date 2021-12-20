Bongani Baloyi leaves DA after 14 years for new opportunities

In a short Twitter thread, Baloyi tweeted that he is leaving the party out his own agency and not because of any purge. “I will always be proud of, and I will remain great full to the DA for their support and opportunities afforded to me,” he also tweeted.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Midvaal Mayor Bongani Baloyi has called it quits on the Democratic Alliance.

He announced on his Twitter account on Monday morning that he was leaving the party after 14 years of being a member to pursue other opportunities.

It's understood the former mayor informed the party of his decision in a short resignation letter.

Baloyi – while refusing to give details of where he is headed to next - successfully ran the Midvaal municipality over two terms.

He joins a growing list of young black politicians who have walked away from the DA. Earlier this year Phumzile van Damme quit her role as both a Member of Parliament and of the party.

Some of the leaders the DA has shed over the years included former federal leader Mmusi Maimane, former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and former caucus leader Lindiwe Mazibuko.

While Baloyi refused to discuss his thoughts on the state of the DA, he said his departure has nothing to do with being purged.

"Firstly I am leaving out of my own agency, it's not because of disappointments or anything of that nature. I am leaving because my journey with the DA has come to an end. That's the end of that part of my life. I am now focusing on the next chapter of my life. I am really grateful to the DA for the support and the opportunities provided to me over the years," he told Eyewitness News.

Baloyi was elected as the party's executive mayor of the Midvaal municipality at age 26, making him the youngest mayor in the country at the time.