AfriForum to oppose Jacob Zuma’s medical parole ruling appeal

The Pretoria High Court ruled that former President Jacob Zuma's release on medical parole was unlawful and that he should return to jail to serve the remainder of his 15 months sentence.

DURBAN - AfriForum on Monday said that it would oppose former President Jacob Zuma's appeal where he is arguing that he shouldn’t go back to jail.

The Pretoria High Court ruled that his release on medical parole was unlawful and that he should return to jail to serve the remainder of his 15 months sentence.

In July, Zuma was sentenced for defying a Constitutional Court order compelling him to appear to before the state capture commission.

ALSO READ:

• DCS: Zuma would've been eligible for parole after serving a quarter of sentence

• SANDF not on standby following Zuma medical parole judgment - Modise

• DCS to appeal court judgment on Zuma medical parole

• SAHRC appeals for calm in wake of court ruling ordering Zuma back to jail

• Jacob Zuma to appeal court ruling setting his medical parole aside - foundation

• Helen Suzman Foundation welcomes court ruling on Zuma’s medical parole

• Court rules Zuma parole unlawful and that he should go back to jail



The lobby group said that it will oppose Zuma's application to appeal the High Court judgment that he should return to prison.

The group's Ernst Roets said: “We are going to oppose it because we believe that the judgment in the matter was very clear and quite comprehensive that it is quite evident that medical parole shouldn’t have been granted in the first place and it is very clear from the judgment in the matter.”

He said AfriForum that took Zuma's appeal as a delay tactic and a waste of time: “We believe that this just a delay tactic from the former president’s legal team and it is going to be a waste of resources and time.”

Roets said the criminal justice system needed to treat people equally and not give preferential treatment to some people because of their political status.