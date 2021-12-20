6 suspects in Babita Deokaran murder case denied bail

Babita Deokaran's death is believed to have been a targeted hit in connection with her role as a witness in a probe into an irregular PPE contract in the Gauteng Health Department.

JOHANNESBURG - The six men charged with the murder of Gauteng Health Department official, Babita Deokaran, are expected back in court in February next year after their bail application was dismissed in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon.

Deokaran was shot dead outside her home in southern Johannesburg in August this year.

Her death is believed to have been a targeted hit in connection with her role as a witness in a probe into an irregular PPE contract in the department.

The court ruled that it was not in the interests of justice to release the accused on bail.

Magistrate Simon Sibanyoni found the six applicants linked to the murder of Deokaran had failed to place exceptional circumstances motivating their release on bail before the court.

Sibanyoni said that the applicants' only available address was the Gauteng home where they stayed for three weeks before their arrest and that an address from their place of origin, KwaZulu-Natal, remained unknown.

The matter has been postponed to 24 February for further investigation.

All six accused will be remanded in custody.