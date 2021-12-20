3-year-old girl mauled to death by a dog in Eastern Cape

The attack happened on Sunday afternoon and neighbours intervened but it was too late to save the child.

CAPE TOWN - A three-year-old girl has been mauled to death by a dog in Zwide.

Police said the pitbull managed to get out of the yard where it was being kept via a broken gate. The dog attacked Simakele Kovu while she was playing in the street with other children.

A resident stabbed the dog multiple times as he tried to save the little girl, but Kovu was bitten several times and died on the scene.

Police said the dog belonged to a teenager who lives in the area. He was apparently not home at the time of the tragedy.