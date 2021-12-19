Zimbabwe police search for 12 COVID-infected deportees who escaped quarantine

Zimbabwe police are searching for 12 deportees from South Africa who escaped from a quarantine centre in Beitbridge.

The 12 Zimbabweans all tested positive for COVID-19 and are being referred to as super spreader suspects.

They were being held at the Beitbridge Border Quarantine Centre, but they got out from the premises on Friday under what police are calling "unclear circumstances".

They’ve appealed to the public, including relatives, to report them to police if they see them.

Zimbabwe, like South Africa, has been experiencing an upsurge in COVID infections caused by the Omicron variant.

The government had announced a 10-day quarantine for people coming into the country.

State media said the measures had deterred a lot of Zimbabweans from returning home this Christmas with Beitbridge clearing around 2,000 travellers a day. That's down from around 30,000 per day usually registered over peak periods.