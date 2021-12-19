Woman drowns in Clanwilliam Dam in Western Cape

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) lifeguards were patrolling the area when they were alerted by members of the public of the incident.

JOHANNESBURG - A 21-year-old Mthatha woman has drowned in Clanwilliam Dam in the Western Cape while on holiday with her family.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said lifeguards were able to locate the woman's body and brought it to shore where they immediately started CPR

"After all efforts to resuscitate the female were exhausted, sadly she was declared deceased by doctors. Police have opened an inquest docket. The public members that assisted at the scene are commended," said Lambinon.