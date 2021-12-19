University of the Western Cape says there were no student evictions

On 2 December, UWC informed residents they need to vacate for maintenance purposes, as they plan to restrict access to campus for those who have not been vaccinated next year.

CAPE TOWN - The University of the Western Cape (UWC) refuted claims by students that they were being evicted from campus residences.

On Friday evening, student residences were shut down.

In videos sent to EWN, students could be seen in a heated confrontation with security officials.

Others returned home from work on Saturday, only to find they had been locked out of their rooms.

UWC Spokesperson Gasant Abarder said that contrary to reports, the students were not left out in the cold.

"There were no evictions as reported. The university has worked with the students eligible for vacation accommodation and provided them with shuttles to off campus accommodation. The vast majority of students have complied with the directive.

"The university has negotiated delayed payment arrangements for the categories of vulnerable students and continues to offer students opportunities to vacate their rooms including providing transport," Abarder said.

Students said they had already paid for accommodation during the holiday season, another claim Abarder has dismissed.

"Vacation accommodation is never paid upfront. This is a separate discussion with the university after assessments are completed. In this instance, no such arrangements were made because the notice to vacate all residences was issued on 2 December at the same time that final assessments ended," said Abarder.