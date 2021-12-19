Ramaphosa in ‘good spirits’ while recovering from COVID, echoes call to get jab

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is in good spirits and comfortable while recovering from COVID-19.

He tested positive for the virus after returning from his Africa tour about 10 days ago.

The president started self-isolating in Cape Town on the same day.

During the festive season, Ramaphosa urged South Africans to get vaccinated, wear masks, sanitise frequently, and maintain social distancing.

Ramaphosa has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza while he recovers with the South African Military Health Service monitoring and treating him.

NUMBERS PLACE POSITIVITY RATE AT 28.8%

In the last 24-hour cycle 48 people have succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 90,345 to date.

The number of new coronavirus infections remained high but was below the average daily number seen over the past two weeks.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases said 16,080 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the country in the same period.

The latest infections show a 28.8% positivity rate.

On the vaccination front, 27,515,000 jabs were administered.

Our recovery rate is at 90.9%, meaning more than 2,992,000 people have recovered from COVID-19.