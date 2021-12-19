Rainfall across SA may cause flooding, traffic disruptions - SA Weather Service

The South African Weather Service issued several warnings for disruptive rain and damaging winds in at least five provinces earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Parts of South Africa are experiencing persistent rainfall this weekend which may cause flooding, disruption to general traffic, and basic services.

Gauteng is experiencing widespread showers and thundershowers.

The South African Weather Service issued several warnings for disruptive rain and damaging winds in at least five provinces earlier this week.

Forecaster Kumsa Masizana said: "Currently it is cloudy over the Eastern parts of the country. We do have some tropical moisture coming in from Botswana and Zimbabwe extending into most parts of the country. There is currently some showers happening over the Western Cape, the Northern Cape, the Eastern Cape and the Free State which is going to persist up until tomorrow."