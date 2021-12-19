NPA seizes R3.7 billion of assets related to state capture, Eskom and others

JOHANNESBURG - The Sunday Times has reported that assets valued at more than R3 billion are now under the control of the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Directorate and could be forfeited to the state.

Among the seized assets are a R54 million private jet, a R17 million office park and a R12 million mansion.

These belonged to people allegedly involved in state capture during the administration of former president Jacob Zuma.

The property is preserved by the directorate under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, which prevented the sale of assets allegedly bought with the proceeds of crime.

If their owners are found guilty, their possessions will be permanently forfeited to the state.

This year the directorate preserved assets worth about R1.5 billion, which is half of the total they have under restraint.

The publication reported that spokesperson Sindisiwe Soboka said of the R3.7 billion under restraint, R4.4 billion is from cases involving Eskom, R98 million involves the Gupta family and an associate, R46 million is linked to former ANC MP Vincent Smith and R2.3 million comes from a case involving a senior police general.