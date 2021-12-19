Mozambique-bound holidaymakers flood Lebombo border post

Traffic volumes have increased significantly at the Lebombo border post as holidaymakers make their way to Mozambique for the festive season.

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic volumes have increased significantly at the Lebombo border post as holidaymakers make their way to Mozambique for the festive season.

The border crossing in Komatipoort, separating Mpumalanga and Mozambique, has seen long queues since the festive season began as travellers try to enter Mozambique.

With an influx of people into and out of the country, those responsible for border posts and points of entry have been hard at work.

Lebombo Port Manager Obed Maditsi said they were expecting an increase in traffic leading up to Christmas, adding that the movement at the post was unusually high.

Maditsi said traffic volumes would also peak next month when travellers made their way back from their holiday destinations.

Border management authorities said they were geared up to detect risks such as fraudulent documents, undocumented holidaymakers, and poor access control due to congested roads.