KwaZulu-Natal ANC seeks support from national office to back Jacob Zuma’s appeal

JOHANNESBURG - The Sunday Times has reported that the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is seeking support from the party's national office in its decision to back former president Jacob Zuma’s appeal against his return-to-jail court ruling this week.

Zuma is appealing the North Gauteng High Court's decision to reverse his medical parole of a 15-month sentence.

He was incarcerated for contempt of court after defying a Constitutional Court order to testify at the Zondo Commission - an inquiry into state capture.

According to the publication, Provincial Secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said they wanted Luthuli House to give them the green light before approaching the court to support Zuma.

The party's top officials are set to hold a regular meeting on Monday.