Gift of the Givers to provide aid for victims of Paarl informal settlement fire

The fire gutted 100 informal homes in the Drommedaris Informal Settlement.

CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers will deliver meals, blankets, mattresses, water and hygiene packs to 400 people who have been left destitute after a devastating fire ripped through an informal settlement in Paarl.

Gift of the Givers have been roped in by Drakenstein Disaster Management to help with the aftermath.

Firefighters in the Cape Winelands have been battling to contain fires for the past few days.

With the province's rainy season over and the windy season starting, the risk of fire in the region is high.