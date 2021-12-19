Fire guts informal homes leaving hundreds in Paarl homeless before Christmas

Firefighters in the Cape Winelands have been battling to contain fires for the past few days.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of residents from an informal settlement in Paarl Drommedaris have been left homeless days before Christmas after a fire gutted 100 informal homes.

Around 400 people have been left homeless.

Sixty firefighters, eight fire fighting vehicles, and two helicopters were battling blazes on the slopes of Paarl Mountain earlier this week.