Eskom urges residents to pay fines as billions lost to protecting infrastructure

Eskom has appealed to customers who have been issued with fines to pay up so that their electricity could be reconnected.

Diepsloot resident looks on Eskom technicians remove illegal electricity connections in their community on 29 September 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has appealed to customers who have been issued with fines to pay up so that their electricity could be reconnected.

A list has been circulating that the utility plans to switch off electricity in certain parts of Soweto, but Eskom said this was false and incorrect.

The utility said that this year alone, Eskom in Gauteng had lost billions of rand in revenue in its attempt to protect its infrastructure. Eskom said theft and vandalism hampered the utility in fully implementing its mandate.

The parastatal said it was important to run its operations efficiently and curb financial losses because of illegal activities.

Eskom said it would continue to educate its customers about the importance of paying and will encouraging them to apply and use the free basic electricity made available to low-income households.

