Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe tests positive for COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has again tested positive for COVID-19.

The Presidency said the minister tested positive on Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms.

Mantashe is currently in self-isolation.

In July this year he and his wife, Nolwandle Mantashe contracted coronavirus.

Media Liaison Officer Nathi Shabangu explained, "He's working from home, obviously he'll have the assistance of the deputy minister. At the moment he is well and able to do his work."