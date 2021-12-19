Deadly start to the festive season for holidaymakers navigating SA’s roads

The festive season has gotten off to a deadly start on national roads despite the efforts of traffic officials to prevent this.

The festive season has gotten off to a deadly start on national roads despite the efforts of traffic officials to prevent this.

At least 14 people were killed and four others were injured in the Free State when two minibus taxis collided head-on.

ALSO READ: Mpumalanga to deploy more traffic officers to ensure festive season road safety

In a separate crash in Mpumalanga, nine people died on the scene and 18 others were taken to hospital when the bakkie they were travelling in veered off the road before crashing.

The provincial government said the bakkie was overloaded with 27 passengers.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has expressed his condolences to the families of those killed while urging the public to look out for one another on the roads.

ALSO READ: Mbalula says deaths on the country's roads tragedies that can be avoided

During the previous festive season from 1 December 2020 to 11 January 2021 more than 1,450 people died on the country’s roads.

This equates to an average of around 34 road deaths a day.

CAUTION URGED IN WESTERN CAPE

Motorists heading in or out of the Western Cape have also been urged to be vigilant.

Traffic volumes have increased significantly, especially on the N1 near Beaufort West.

ALSO READ: Travellers urged to make use of pop-up vaccination sites at roadblocks

In anticipation of the expected influx of domestic tourists, provincial authorities have hired nearly 100 additional traffic officers.

Provincial Transport Department spokesperson Jandre Bakker said officers were encouraging long-distance drivers to take breaks during their journey.

ARRESTS FOR DRUNK DRIVING IN GAUTENG

In Gauteng, more than 30 Johannesburg motorists have been arrested for suspected drunk driving in the metro.

ALSO READ: 34 suspected drunk drivers arrested in Jo'burg during road safety operations

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department said the suspects were handcuffed in the Johannesburg city centre, Sandton and Roodepoort on Friday.

On Thursday officers also arrested 44 others for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said, "A total of 34 drunken drivers were arrested in Johannesburg during drunk driving operations. Those arrested were detained at various police stations after blood samples were taken. Motorists are urged not to drink and drive this festive season."

KWAZULU-NATAL RECORDING HIGH TRAFFIC VOLUMES

Meanwhile, traffic volumes have increased along Gauteng’s major routes.

ALSO READ: Mozambique-bound holidaymakers flood Lebombo border post

Law enforcement officials have their hands full to ensure travellers reach their destinations safely.

The N3 toll route consortium said it had recorded higher volumes heading towards KwaZulu-Natal.

Operations Manager Thania Dhoogra said, "South-bound traffic headed into KwaZulu-Natal averaged approximately 1,300 vehicles per hour. This after two days of increased traffic with volumes reaching highs of up to 2,000 vehicles per hour.”