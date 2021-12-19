34 suspected drunk drivers arrested in Jo'burg during road safety operations

More than 30 Johannesburg motorists have been arrested for suspected drunk driving in the metro.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department said the suspects were handcuffed in the Johannesburg city centre, Sandton and Roodepoort on Friday.

On Thursday officers also arrested 44 others for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said, "A total of 34 drunken drivers were arrested in Johannesburg during drunk driving operations. Those arrested were detained at various police stations after blood samples were taken. Motorists are urged not to drink and drive this festive season."

Meanwhile, traffic volumes have increased along Gauteng’s major routes.

Law enforcement officials have their hands full to ensure travellers reach their destinations safely.

The N3 toll route consortium said it had recorded higher volumes heading towards KwaZulu-Natal.

Operations Manager Thania Dhoogra said, "South-bound traffic headed into KwaZulu-Natal averaged approximately 1,300 vehicles per hour. This after two days of increased traffic with volumes reaching highs of up to 2,000 vehicles per hour.”