Zuma lawyers to argue appeal against the ruling that he return to jail

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma's foundation has announced that his lawyers will, on Tuesday, argue his appeal against the ruling that he return to jail.

Even though his legal team told the high court earlier that this urgent date was "inconvenient".

The High Court ordered Zuma to go back to jail to serve out the remainder of his 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

It called the decision in September to release Zuma on medical parole unlawful.

Zuma's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi explains: "Judge Matojane has indicated his intention to hear the application for leave to appeal despite serious issues with the availability of president Zuma's legal team. However, in the interest of the country all efforts are being made to honour the date proposed by the judge. His excellency president Zuma looks forward to the hearing."