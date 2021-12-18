University of Western Cape begins student evictions leaving hundreds stranded

The University of the Western Cape has reportedly been evicting hundreds of students, leaving many to sleep outside or on the streets.

Two weeks ago, students who usually spent the holidays on campus were informed they would need to leave for maintenance purposes.

One student, who asked to remain anonymous, said the mass evictions began on Friday night.

The university has yet to respond for comment.