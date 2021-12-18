Three-month-old and 11-year-old killed in shooting in Gauteng

Paramedics found the mother who had a gunshot wound to the chest on a bed in a room with her infant while the 11-year-old was found on another bed in the same room.

JOHANNESBURG - A three-month-old baby and an 11-year-old girl have been killed in a shooting in Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng.

The shooting took place at their home in Bo-Phelong on Friday.

Paramedics found the mother who had a gunshot wound to the chest on a bed in a room with her infant while the 11-year-old was found on another bed in the same room.

Another young girl believed to be five years old was found unharmed after hiding under blankets.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said: "ER24 paramedics were called to the scene by police. The baby and the 11-year-old had been fatally injured and were declared dead on arrival by provincial services. The 30-year-old mother was in a critical condition and required advanced life support before being transported to hospital. Police were on the scene for investigation."