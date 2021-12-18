Organisations pin hopes on new bid to halt Shell’s seismic survey off Wild Coast

CAPE TOWN - Several organisations are hoping that a second application for an interdict to stop Shell from seismic blasting off the Wild Coast will be successful.



Judgment has been reserved in the Grahamstown High Court in Makhanda in the case against Shell.

Judge Gerald Bloem considered a second urgent interdict brought to stop the activity.

While acknowledging the urgency of the matter, Bloem adjourned the seven-hour long hearing after arguments were concluded, reserving his judgment until further notice.

The Legal Resources Centre and Richard Spoor Attorneys brought the application on behalf of various communities.

The application follows the loss of a previous urgent interdict application brought by several organisations including Natural Justice and Greenpeace Africa.