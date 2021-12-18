Nine people killed and 18 others injured in R573 crash in Mpumalanga
JOHANNESBURG - Nine people have died on the R573 road between Kwaggafonteing and Moteti in Mpumalanga after a light delivery vehicle overturned.
The driver is believed to have lost control resulting in the car veering off the road before crashing on the side.
So far, 18 more people that have sustained serious injuries received treatment at nearby hospitals.
Authorities say the investigation into the crash is underway - with overloading to be one of the issues that will be probed.
This is one of the several horror accidents across the country's roads ahead of the festive season.
The was an accident at R573 @Mathyzynloop next to Kwaggafontain, according to my team 8 has passed away while others are rushed to hospital at Kwamhlanga Hospital.#PrayforMathyzynloop #KwaNdebele #R573 pic.twitter.com/l4TdtwX7wjIG: karabo_chabedi (@chabedikarabo) December 18, 2021
DEADLY FESTIVE SEASON
In the Free State, another 13 people were killed in a head-on collision between two minibus taxis.
It's understood the deadly crash took place in the early hours of Saturday morning on the R57 near Reitz and Petrus Steyn.
Police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele said the cause of the accident would be investigated.