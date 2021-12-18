Nine people killed and 18 others injured in R573 crash in Mpumalanga

JOHANNESBURG - Nine people have died on the R573 road between Kwaggafonteing and Moteti in Mpumalanga after a light delivery vehicle overturned.

The driver is believed to have lost control resulting in the car veering off the road before crashing on the side.

So far, 18 more people that have sustained serious injuries received treatment at nearby hospitals.



Authorities say the investigation into the crash is underway - with overloading to be one of the issues that will be probed.

This is one of the several horror accidents across the country's roads ahead of the festive season.