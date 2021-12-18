Mpumalanga to deploy more traffic officers to ensure festive season road safety

This is to ensure safety following a deadly accident which claimed the lives of nine people and injured at least 18 others.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Community Safety MEC Vusi Shongwe said more traffic officers would be deployed on the province's roads.

It's understood the bakkie they were traveling in overturned on the accident-prone Moloto Road.

The provincial government said the bakkie had been overloaded with 27 passengers.

With the country under level one of the lockdown, Shongwe said being eager to reach your destination is no excuse to ignore the rules of the road, especially this time of the year.

"We really want to appeal to our road users, the entire community of Mpumalanga, our visitors from other provinces, those who are going to our neighbouring countries - let us please adhere to road regulations, let us please remember COVID-19 is still there and the regulations thereof," said Shongwe.