Mbalula says deaths on the country's roads tragedies that can be avoided

Mbalula conveyed his condolences to the families of the 14 people who died in a horrific crash in the Free State on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - As the festive season kicks off and traffic begins to pick up, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said deaths on the country's roads are tragedies that can be avoided.

It's understood a minibus taxi overtook a vehicle on the R57 outside Reitz and Petrus Steyn resulting in a head-on collision with a crafter kombi.

Fourteen people were declared dead on the scene while four people sustained severe injuries.

Mbalula's spokesperson Lawrence Venkile said: "The minister believes that loss of lives on our roads is a tragedy we must all work towards curtailing. The festive season is characterised by increased traffic as holiday makers make their way home or to places of leisure. Minister Mbalula implores all road users to be vigilant on the road and obey all the rules of the road at all times."

This is one of the several deadly accidents across the country’s roads.

Earlier on Saturday morning another fatal crash in Mpumalanga claimed the lives of nine people while 18 others were injured.

The driver is believed to have lost control resulting in the car veering off the road before crashing on the R573 road between Kwaggafontein and Moteti.