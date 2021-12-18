KZN police find large quantity of explosives found in abandoned house

Following an intelligence operation on Saturday morning members of the Pietermaritzburg K-9 unit recovered several boxes of viper booster explosives in the Bruntville area.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police have seized a large quantity of explosives in an abandoned house in Mooi River.

Police suspect the bombs, which are often used in mining, would be used to carry out ATM bombings or cash-in-transit heists.

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said no arrests have been made.

"Although not confirmed yet, it is suspected that these explosives may have been intended for ATM bombings or cash-in-transit heists as similar explosives are known to have been used this purpose before," said Naidoo.

Police are appealing to anyone who has information on the persons connected to the explosives to contact them.