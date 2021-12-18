Jacob Zuma’s bid to recuse Downer may have to wait until end of corruption trial

Former president Jacob Zuma a filed papers to appeal the high court ruling, saying the trial against him was irreparably tainted and accused Downer of bias and misconduct.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma may have to wait until the end of his corruption trial to launch his appeal should he fail in his bid to overturn the decision not to recuse prosecutor Billy Downer from his case.

Zuma filed papers to appeal the high court ruling, saying the trial against him was irreparably tainted and accused Downer of bias and misconduct.

In turn, Downer asked the Pietermaritzburg High Court to deny Zuma leave to appeal, saying it was in the public interest that the trial continue.

MANY DELAYS

The arms deal corruption trial has suffered many delays, including his latest bid to dismiss the decision to keep Downer on the case.

Downer argued that Zuma had no right to appeal the dismissal of his special plea to a full bench of the high court or the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) until after trial.

Dubazana said the outcome was highly dependent on how Zuma’s lawyers drafted the appeal adding that should he fail at the SCA, she doubted Zuma would approach the Constitutional Court.