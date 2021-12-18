Firefighters work through the night to contain Paarl blaze

CAPE TOWN - Fire crews remained on the scene of a blaze that broke out against the slopes of Paarl Mountain throughout the night.

The fire started on Friday.

By 7am officials reported that a vast majority of the fire had been contained.

At that stage the blaze posed no threat to life or property.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Anesca Roodt, “In the areas that have been contained, monitoring and mop up operations will continue to manage possible flare ups.”