Booming bookings are a much-needed salve for SA's COVID embattled tourism sector

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Tourism Authority says bookings have boomed following the Command Council's announcement that South Africa would remain on alert level 1.

Increasing COVID cases due to the highly infectious Omicron variant left many unsure whether they could continue with their festive season travel plans.

Punting outdoor activities and safe entertainment, the authority urged travellers to explore the province while adhering to COVID protocols.

As the sector works to recover from the damage caused by the hard lockdown, the authority is running the 'GP Festive Summer' and the 'Jab for Tourism' campaigns to promote tourism in the province and encourage vaccination among staff and patrons.