ANC NEC addressing delays in workers being paid their salaries

CAPE TOWN - The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) acknowledged the widespread delays in ANC staffers being paid their salaries.

Earlier this week, former ANC spokesperson Carl Niehaus took to social media to raise the alarm on the delays.

COVID, Umkhonto we Sizwe, the festive season, and the court action against former president Jacob Zuma, were on the top of Friday's NEC agenda.

When Niehaus took to social media earlier this week, he slammed the delays in paying ANC workers, an issue the party has allegedly been struggling with for months now.

He accompanied his post with what looks like an internal letter from the ANC's general manager, promising the monies owed would reflect by last Wednesday, something Niehaus said has yet to happen.

The NEC said they have now directed officials to take urgent steps to address what they say is the plight of their staff members.