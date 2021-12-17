Woman allegedly murders boyfriend during fight over money

Police say the 51-year-old woman and her 38-year-old boyfriend got into an argument over his 13th paycheck.

CAPE TOWN - A woman in the Eastern Cape has been arrested for allegedly murdering her boyfriend during an argument over money.

Police said this happened on Wednesday in the small village of Cookhouse.

It's understood the man was walking in the Bongweni location in Cookhouse when his partner allegedly accosted him.

They're believed to have been involved in a heated confrontation when she apparently stabbed him in the upper body.

Akhona Sondlo was declared dead on the scene.

His girlfriend was apprehended and is spending the weekend behind bars.