Wife killer Jason Rohde remains in jail after ConCourt dismisses appeal bid

He had approached the Constitutional Court to appeal his conviction and sentence but the court rejected the bid, saying that there was no reasonable prospect of success.

FILE: Wife killer Jason Rohde sits in the Western Cape High Court during sentencing proceedings on 27 February 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde is set to remain in jail.

Rohde was found to have murdered his wife in 2016 and staged the crime scene to make it look like a suicide.

