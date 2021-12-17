Wife killer Jason Rohde remains in jail after ConCourt dismisses appeal bid

He had approached the Constitutional Court to appeal his conviction and sentence but the court rejected the bid, saying that there was no reasonable prospect of success.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde is set to remain in jail.

He had approached the Constitutional Court to appeal his conviction and sentence but the court rejected the bid, saying that there was no reasonable prospect of success.

Rohde was found to have murdered his wife in 2016 and staged the crime scene to make it look like a suicide.