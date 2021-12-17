WATCH LIVE: Health Department update on SA’s fight against COVID-19

Health Minister Joe Phaahla and Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo will update the media on government efforts in the fight against COVID-19 on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - With the country on adjusted level 1 lockdown the Health Department says it will keep a close eye on the trajectory of the COVD-19 pandemic.

In the last reporting cycle under review, South Africa recorded 24,785 new cases mainly driven by the more Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Spokesperson Foster Mohale stressed the importance of people adhering to COVID-19 precautionary measures.

He also reiterated the importance of coronavirus immunisation in combating the pandemic.

The department has urged public transport operators to bolster their efforts in complying with coronavirus safety measures.

