WATCH LIVE: Court proceedings in interdict against Shell's seismic survey
The Grahamstown High Court in Makhanda will hear arguments in application of an urgent interdict against Shell’s seismic survey along South Africa’s Wild Coast.
JOHANNESBURG - The Grahamstown High Court in Makhanda will hear arguments in application of an urgent interdict against Shell’s seismic survey along South Africa’s Wild Coast. The Legal Resources Centre and Richard Spoor Attorneys are bringing the application on behalf of the Amadiba, Cwebe, Hobeni, Port Saint Johns and Kei Mouth communities.
Watch it live here: