Wine body welcomes decision to keep South Africa on level 1

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's wine industry has welcomed government's 'balanced approach' move as the country remains on alert level 1.

Wine industry body Vinpro on Thursday said they were relieved government had not imposed more stringent national restrictions that would have had a serious effect on wine cellars and wine tourism destinations during the festive season.

Vinpro's Wanda Augustyn said, “Domestic tourism, in particular, is an important lifeline for these businesses and we are therefore that they can still trade at this time with all the necessary safety measures in place.”

The body said government should not impose restrictions on liquor trade across all provinces as a means to increase hospital capacity.



Vinpro also recently took government to court because of the restrictions but lost the case.