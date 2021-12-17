Six people killed in Mpumalanga horror crash

It's understood the two vehicles collided on Thursday night, leaving two men and four women dead.

JOHANNESBURG - Six people have died in a crash between Kaapmuiden and Barberton in Mpumalanga.

It's understood the two vehicles collided on Thursday night, leaving two men and four women dead.

The Community Safety Department said three others were hospitalised with serious injuries.

Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi explained, "The deceased died at the scene that includes both drivers. Three people who sustained serious injuries were rushed to hospital in Bombela for treatment. The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage, but investigations are underway."