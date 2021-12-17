SIU orders former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11m ‘success fee’

The SIU says former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been ordered to pay back more than R11 million that he got from the public broadcaster as a so-called 'success fee'.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been ordered to pay back more than R11 million that he got from the public broadcaster as a so-called success fee.

The high court has declared that payment unlawful and invalid.

READ: Mpho A Ndaba: Why the SABC needs a public editor

Motsoeneng will have to pay R11.5million plus 15.5% interest backdated to September 2016.

According to the judgment, the SABC Pension Fund will have to make the payment to the public broadcaster if Motsoeneng did not foot the bill within a week.

The matter was taken to court by the SABC and SIU to challenge a decision by the previous boards to pay the former COO the money as part of an investigation into irregular transactions.