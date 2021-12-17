SABC News head Magopeni pleads not guilty to charges at disciplinary hearing

Phathiswa Magopeni is being charged in relation to the airing of a Special Assignment episode despite there being a court order against it.

JOHANNESBURG - SABC News Editor-in-Chief Phathiswa Magopeni has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her at a disciplinary hearing.

Magopeni is being charged in relation to the airing of a Special Assignment episode despite there being a court order against it.

Three charges have been effected by the SABC against Magopeni.

She's accused of failing to discharge her duties as group executive news, failing to stop the interdicted programme from airing and bringing the name of the SABC into disrepute.

Advocate Nazeer Cassim has tried to get the parties to reach an agreement outside of the hearing.

"It seems to me that once the employee says 'look it wasn't a deliberate breach on my part', then we can resolve this matter because I infer from that she accepts that there is a court order and 'I'll abide by it and I'm saying that to the best of my belief and knowledge I did not intend to breach the court order'. Once that's the defence and that's correct, it seems to me that this court can resolve this matter," Cassim said.

The parties have failed to agree which has resulted in the disciplinary hearing continuing.

Magopeni's legal team has submitted that while she has knew about the interdict, she had no reason to go against it.