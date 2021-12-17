Go

Cyril Ramaphosa says SA’s donation of 2 million COVID jabs embodies solidarity

This arrangement between our government and the African Vaccination Acquisition Trust is valued at a donation of more than R288 million.

A health worker prepares a vaccination certificate after vaccinating someone with a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Bimbo, near Bangui, on November 15, 2021. For the health authorities in the Central African Republic, the second least developed in the world according to the UN and in civil war since 2013, the challenge is as much to obtain the vaccine as to convince people of its necessity, as elsewhere on the continent. Picture: Barbara Debout / AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa’s donation of two million Johnson & Johnson vaccines to other African countries embodies solidarity among nations in the fight against COVID.

The vaccines will be produced at the Aspen Phamacare manufacturing plant in Gqeberha.

The vaccination task team's main purpose is to secure the necessary vaccines and financing as part of Africa's COVID-19 vaccination strategy.

The continent has set out to vaccinate a minimum of 60%.

In a statement by the presidency, the African Union is quoted as saying this generous donation from the people of South Africa would be distributed directly to the lowest income member states as quickly as possible.

The task team has already received and distributed over 100 million doses of donated vaccines, saying most of which came because of Ramaphosa’s efforts with countries like the United States and the European Union.

The task team has entered the direct purchase of over 500 million doses mostly produced in South Africa.

