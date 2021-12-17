One person killed, five others injured in Witpoortjie crash

ER24 paramedics on Friday said two vehicles collided in the morning at the Corlett and Java Road intersection in Roodepoort.

JOHANNESBURG - One person has died while five others were injured in a car crash in Witpoortjie.

ER24 paramedics on Friday said two vehicles collided at the Corlett and Java Road intersection in Roodepoort.

One person was found trapped inside their vehicle and died from their injuries.

Other victims were treated on the scene for minor and moderate injuries with some sent to hospital.