Travellers urged to make use of pop-up vaccination sites at roadblocks

This follows the Health Department's announcement that it intends to enhance its vaccination drive with the use of pop-up inoculation sites.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Transport has called on long-distance drivers and travellers to make use of vaccination sites that will be set up alongside roadblocks in the coming days.

Over the next few days, travellers will take the long road to various destinations ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport Mosebenzi Zwane has urged citizens who have not yet had their jabs to take advantage of this initiative.

Zwane has also called on travellers to ensure they observe COVID-19 protocols at all times to safeguard themselves against the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

All nine provinces are currently in the fourth wave.

And while South Africa is experiencing a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections, government has raised concern about what it has referred to as a drastic decline in vaccination.