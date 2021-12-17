KZN ANC says Jacob Zuma’s court battle won’t spark violence like July unrest

There are fears that a recent ruling by the high court rescinding Zuma's medical parole, ultimately sending him back to jail could spark similar deadly events that happened in July.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says there won't be any violence in the wake of former president Jacob Zuma's latest court battle.

There are fears that a recent ruling by the high court rescinding Zuma's medical parole, ultimately sending him back to jail could spark similar deadly events that happened in July.

ALSO READ:

- KZN ANC asks NEC to allow them to join Zuma's bid to appeal parole ruling

- DCS: Zuma parole ruling will have implications on community corrections system

Over 300 people died during widespread looting at the time after Zuma was jailed and the chaos battered South Africa's economy.

The ANC in the province said it would meet with communities to spread a message of calm.

Provincial Secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said, "We are happy that we have time on our side this time, which means as an organisation, politically we can engage our structures to make them understand how we should navigate this complex environment."

Zuma filed an application to appeal the court order, hoping that another court would come to a different conclusion.

In June this year, the Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail for defying an instruction to give evidence at the State Capture Inquiry examining allegations of high-level corruption during his time in office.