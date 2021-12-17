Judgment reserved in second bid to halt Shell's seismic survey off Wild Coast

While acknowledging the urgency of the matter, Judge Gerald Bloem adjourned the seven-hour long hearing after arguments were concluded, reserving his judgment until further notice.

JOHANNESBURG - Judgment has been reserved in the Grahamstown High Court in Makhanda in the case against Shell, which is seeking to carry out seismic blasting along the Wild Coast.

Judge Gerald Bloem has considered a second urgent interdict brought to stop the activity.

The Legal Resources Centre (LRC) and Richard Spoor Attorneys brought the application on behalf of various communities.

The application follows the loss of a previous urgent interdict application brought by a number of organisations, including Natural Justice and Greenpeace Africa.

They are arguing that the blasting will cause significant and irreparable harm to marine life in the affected area, while Shell has denied this.