Health Minister Phaahla worried about drastic decline in COVID vaccinations

Over the past 10 days, daily inoculation has averaged between 100,000 and 130,000 jabs.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday said that he's worried about a drastic decline in vaccinations.

Over the past 10 days, daily inoculation has averaged between 100,000 and 130,000 jabs.

Phaahla is urging people to get vaccinated during the festive season as sites will remain open.

Phaahla said that 66% of citizens over 60 had been vaccinated, while over 50's were at 61%. Forty-four percent of the adult population has taken the jab, but Phaahla was concerned about a decline in uptake.

“There was an uptick immediately after the announcement of the new variant, but the numbers have gone down quite drastically,” the minister said.

He's urged citizens to help the country reach its inoculation goal.

“The target which we need to reach, which is over 70%, requires at least over 250,000 inoculations a day. We are well over 100,000 vaccinations short for the coverage in order for us to reach our population immunity and protect the nation,” Phaahla said.

A number of fixed vaccination sites will remain open during the holidays and there will also be pop-up sites at public places such as shopping malls.

WATCH: ‘Jab before you jive’ - SA's 4th wave cases exceeding peaks of previous waves