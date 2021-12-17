EC Education Department meets with family of Bhisho pupil who committed suicide

Lathitha Nako took her life last month after allegedly being bullied by pupils and teachers when she revealed she had a calling to become a sangoma.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Department of Basic Education (DBE) has met with the family of a Bhisho High School pupil who committed suicide last month.

Lathitha Nako took her life after allegedly being bullied by pupils and teachers when she revealed she had a calling to become a sangoma.

The 16-year-old swallowed a pesticide and passed away in hospital.

The Eastern Cape Education Department announced last week that a task team investigating the matter had concluded its preliminary report and handed it over to the head of department for actioning.

Now, both the department and family have agreed that an independent investigator be appointed to delve deeper into the contents of the report as well as the recommendations proposed by the labour relations team.

The department said the family would have an opportunity to provide their input towards the appointment of the said investigator.

Both parties also agreed to allow time and space for the independent investigator to compile and present a final report early next year.