Cape Town firefighters working to contain Slanghoek blaze hotspots

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service said an emergency call was received just before 9 pm on Thursday of mountain slopes alight.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are dealing with the remaining hotspots above Slanghoek near Kommetjie in Cape Town where a fire broke out on Thursday night.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said strong wind fanned the fire and a number of resources were requested to assist.

“The City of Cape fire crews together with the Table Mountain National Parks and volunteer firefighters have managed to contain the fire.”