Court judgment ordering Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back more than R11.5m welcomed

JOHANNESBURG - The order by the High Court for former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back more than R11.5 million has been broadly welcomed.



He has seven days to pay back the money, failing which his pension money will be allocated.

The matter was taken to court by the SABC and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to challenge a decision by the previous SABC board to pay him the millions.

Outgoing executive director of Corruption Watch, David Lewis: "From the beginning, I think the public saw through this and the SIU, I understand, did the investigation and that has proven to be a particularly successful anti-corruption body in South Africa."

Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird: "Something that we helped raise awareness about and it ended up going to court. It stank then and it's good to see that the ill-gotten gains are going to be paid back by Mr Motsoeneng. This is him, I'm afraid, getting his comeuppance."