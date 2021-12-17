Court dismisses former minister Bathabile Dlamini’s bid to dodge perjury trial

Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's application to have her perjury charges discharged has been dismissed in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

An inquiry found that she gave false evidence and lied under oath during a Constitutional Court inquiry into the social grants' saga in 2017.

Dlamini has denied intentionally giving false information to the inquiry.

The magistrate said there were reasonable grounds that the former minister might still be confronted about the charges.

The trial continues.